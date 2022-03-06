My friend has RA and her ac went out

Barbara has rheumatoid arthritis and is on social security disability. She is only allowed to work 15 hours per week when her RA isn't flared up. She lives in south central Texas where temps are 100+, and her ac has gone out. The contractor that came out told her it will cost $4,000 to repair it and to top it off, they were able to figure out that she has a collapsed drain line going from her house to the septic field. She is barely able to pay her bills and does not have the money for this. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. It was very hard for me to get her to agree to ask for assistance as she was not raised that way. Thank you for considering her through this very challenging time.





She has started making tallow and Soy candles. You could support her that way as well!! Look her page up on FB: Crossroads Naturals.