My first motorcycle at 50 years old

I'm a father of 4 boys ages 26 all the way to 8..and at 50 years..my wife and I are working our butts off to support our 2 youngest...but with the rising cost of everything we found it difficultto save up enough money to buy or even provide a down payment..i find it more difficult to scratch one of my bucket list items off ...and that is to learn,ride,and own a motorcycle..Now im not looking for a brand new one..a used one is all I want.