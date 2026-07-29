MY FIGHT FOR JUSTICE AND SURVIVAL

UNSTOPPABLE, UNBROKEN, UNBRIDLED: MY FIGHT FOR JUSTICE

I never imagined I would be here asking for help like this.

But when systems fail, when truth gets buried under paperwork, silence, intimidation, financial destruction, and exhaustion, people are left with two choices:

Disappear.

Or fight.

I chose to fight.

Over the last several years, my life has been torn apart piece by piece. My name, finances, stability, opportunities, and ability to move forward have all taken hits that no person should have to endure alone. What should have been protection, accountability, and fairness instead became obstacle after obstacle.

I have spent countless hours trying to handle this the “right” way. I’ve pushed through roadblocks, misinformation, dead ends, emotional exhaustion, and financial devastation while still trying to survive day to day life. There comes a point where determination alone is not enough. Justice costs money. Recovery costs money. Rebuilding costs money.

And right now, I need backup.

This fundraiser is helping cover:

• Legal expenses

• Record retrieval and documentation

• Transportation and communication costs

• Filing fees and administrative costs

• Credit and identity recovery efforts

• Safe and stable rebuilding foundations

• Basic survival needs while navigating this battle

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for a fighting chance.

Anyone who truly knows me knows I am not someone who quits easily. I’ve spent my life working hard, pushing forward, helping others, training horses, building dreams from dust, and trying to create something meaningful even when the odds stacked high against me like a crooked card table in a back-alley casino.

But pressure eventually reaches a breaking point.

This support is not just financial. It is proof that people still believe truth matters. That human beings should not be crushed into silence because they lack money or powerful connections.

If you can donate, thank you.

If you can share this, thank you.

If you can pray, speak encouragement, or simply refuse to look away, thank you.

Every share pushes this story farther. Every contribution helps me keep moving. Every ounce of support matters more than I can put into words.

This is not the end of my story.

This is the part where I stand back up.

Unstoppable.

Unbroken.

Unbridled.