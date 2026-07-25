MY FIANCE ERIC TAYLOR NEEDS HELP

MY STORY IS ON THE PRAYER WALL. MY FIANCE ERIC TAYLOR IS A CERTIFIED CYBER SECURITY OFFICIAL BORN IN CALIFORNIA USA WENT TO UNIVERSITY IN FORT LAUDERDALE FLORIDA 4 YEARS TO GET HIS BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREE AND GET HIS CERTIFICATE. A COMPANY IN NIGERIA WAS INTERESTED IN HIS EXPERTISE SO FLEW TO CALIFORNIA TO PICK HIM UP. BUT ALL OF 2024,2025 AND SINCE THE COMPANY TOOK OFF TO MOSCOW RUSSIA AND DID NOT PAY HIM A DIME. HE NEEDS TO GET HOME 🏡 SO WE NEED YOUR HELP DISPARATELY THANK YOU TO ALL TO YOU WHO DONATE GOD ✝️ WILL BLESS YOU. I AM A RETIRED PASTOR CAROLE