My ferret Frankie need help

me and my girlfriend thought it was a good idea to get our ferrets a new cage it ended up being our worst nightmare I was cleaning me teeth one night and heard a bang and didn’t think anything of it because Frankie always messed the cage up but the next day he wouldn’t walk and hurt his foot I gave him 2 days bc I had just got a new job and he hasn’t gotten better and is not eating much I can’t find a place to surrender him because I can’t afford anything I’m only 20 and never expected this to happen to my baby I’m stressed and can’t find anything to help every animal place that allows surrenders only take applications I don’t wanna lose him