My dad was in a horrible accident and needs help.

My name is Beth Weber I am his daughter. On May 19, 2026 my father was in a horrific car accident due to a medical episode and cardiac issues. Honestly he shouldn't be alive but God! He was severely injured possibly needing back surgery. His car was also totaled. Due to his injuries he can no longer work. Bills are piling up so we decided we need to ask for help for my dad. My dad has always been a hardworking man and would give his shirt off his back so I am stepping in to try and help him. Due to his hardship at this time of need with all God's grace and mercy my dad survived and we are asking for help for him to get through this difficult time in his life. If you can help it would be greatly appreciated and prayers are needed too. I thank you on my father's behalf blessings.