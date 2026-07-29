My father's catastrophic, near death experience..

My Father was doing a demolition job that was 3 stories high, the raftors he was standing on gave out while having a demolition saw in his hands. As he fell through he caught himself on the edge of the roof and couldn't support the weight of the demolition saw with one hand, resulting to my dad almost cutting his leg off while hanging for his life😔 he somehow made it to the 2nd floor by swinging himself (while the saw was still in his leg) avoiding himself from falling to his death! Its a miracle he's still here with us after this horrific accident and I want to make it up to him! My dad doesn't have medical insurance and is he technically homeless right now, he is staying at a place with no running water because the landlord did not pay water utility bills from a past tenant prior to my dad living there. My dad is known by alot of people in the area as one of the greatest contractors around the area and will give amazing deals just to see a smile on his customer's face. This demolition job was a $18,000 job and my dad was doing it for 6000!!! That just goes to show what kind of person he is. My father can really use your help and is very appreciative for anything fundraised towards him! (He has no idea im doing this) This will be a huge suprise to him if we can raise enough! Help me change is life! I love you all and we thank you for every donation no matter the amount!