My father urgently needs your help

My dad is 78 years old and is currently suffering from a serious and painful condition called critical limb ischemia, which means the blood flow to his legs is severely blocked. He lives with constant pain and can barely walk even short distances.

Doctors have confirmed that he urgently needs a complex hybrid vascular procedure (open surgery + angioplasty) to restore blood flow and save his legs. Without this operation, his condition could worsen significantly and may lead to life-threatening complications.

As a family, we are doing everything we can, but the cost of this surgery is far beyond what we can afford. That’s why we are reaching out for your support.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to giving my father a chance to live without pain and regain his mobility.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others — it truly makes a difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers ❤️



