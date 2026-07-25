My Father funeral

On the night of Saturday, July 18, 2026, my father was out working, doing what he always did to provide for our family. While making one of his runs, he was senselessly shot four times by a man dressed in all black. The bullets struck him in the chest and neck.





My mother found my father and held him, doing everything she could to keep him alive while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Despite her efforts, the ambulance arrived three minutes too late, and my father passed away in my mother’s arms.





Our family is heartbroken and struggling to cope with this unimaginable loss. If you are able to donate or share this fundraiser, it would mean more than words can express. Every contribution helps ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time, and every share helps keep my father’s memory alive.





Thank you for your love, support, prayers, and kindness.



