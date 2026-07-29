My family needs help before becoming homeless

Hi my name is Michelle and I have currently graduated from my local college and seeking full time employment unfortunately without success. I am now in a financial situation where I am unable to pay my rent, utilities or purchase food for my family which includes myself, and my two children. Their father is deceased so I have no support in that manner. This money I am compaigning for will give me at least two months worth of bills being paid to help while I am seeking gainful employment. If you could find it in your heart to help I wish you blessing.