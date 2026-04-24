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MY FAMILY NEEDS HELP

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNatoshia Cook

Fundraiser funds will be received by Natoshia Cook

MY FAMILY NEEDS HELP

As most are aware, my wife and I have been struggling since January of this year, We have been trying to figure things out together but now we need to branch out and ask for help once again.

As of today we owe a full $1950 for one months rent and late fees so we are definitely facing eviction.

We are 90 days late on the one vehicle we do have to get us to and from work and that is now $800 , and we are paying the bare minimum for food and utilities and right now we are surviving on local food banks. So about $300 for utilities. and maybe squeezing out $150 for food when we can. No matter what, our kids come first and we are constantly begging for help. We have two little children, and both of us are stressed out as a couple and failures as parents. With us even having two good incomes, we are still having a hard time trying to get back on our feet and now this is the difference between us having a roof or being on the street. We cant afford to be split up again. We work too hard and we don't try to live a lavish lifestyle, we just like to be happy together.

All me and my wife ask is that you just SHARE our story PLEASE. We only need ONE chance.

Please, if you can help or SHARE this, every bit keeps us from losing everything once again.


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