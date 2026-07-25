My family needs a home.

Hello, my name is Luis Olmo Mejía. I live in New Jersey with my wife and my two daughters, Sofia and Camila .





A few weeks ago we suffered an unexpected fire/structural damage in our home and we lost everything. Today my family is temporarily living at a relative's house, without space or stability for the girls.





We are raising funds to be able to give them a safe roof as soon as possible.





What will each dollar be used for? 100% transparent:





1. Deposit + first month's rent: To get a safe apartment for Sofia and Camila.





2. Basic furniture and clothes: Beds, table, and essential clothes because we lost everything in the fire.





3. Expenses of 1-2 months: Food and basic services while we stabilize.





I promise you weekly updates with photos, receipts and videos of the new home so that each donor can see exactly how their help was used.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, sharing and for any contribution. With your support, my daughters will have a home again.





With gratitude,





Luis Olmo Mejía



