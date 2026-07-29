My family is struggling. In need of urgent help

Hi my names Alyssa. I usually don’t do this but, I am a single mom whom just recently lost her job. My mom has congestive heart failure, stage c, and my dad cannot keep up with it. We need rent money urgently. I have an active DCS case which I’m close to completing and getting my son back, I only have one more step. Above is only our due amount, and we have 48 hours til legal action is taken and then a $600 fee will be added if an attorney is involved. I am actively job searching with no luck and my mom is trying to receive SSI. Anything helps even if it’s just a few cents. God bless anyone who helps or shares this and the people who even see this.