My family is against me because I’m MAGA!

The Price I Paid for My Vote

My name is Isaac Morales, and I’m a Mexican American college student. This is my story.

I grew up believing family would always be there for me. We were close, and I never imagined politics could change that.

As I got older, I paid attention to the issues and made my own choice. After a lot of thought, I voted for Donald Trump because I believed it was the right decision for me.

When my family found out, everything changed. I was accused of betraying my community and my heritage. I tried to explain that voting differently didn’t mean I loved them any less, but no one wanted to hear it.

By the end of the night, my parents told me I could no longer stay in their home. I packed my things and left, hoping someone would stop me. No one did.

Now I’m staying with my Republican neighbors, trying to keep my life together while still staying in school. My parents also cut off help with tuition, and I need $3,000 just to cover my missing tuition and stay enrolled.

What hurts most is that a political disagreement cost me my home, my support, and my relationship with the people I love. I still believe everyone has the right to vote their conscience, and I never expected that choice to come with this kind of price.

I still love my family, and I hope one day we can move past politics. Until then, I’m doing everything I can to work hard, continue my education, and stay true to my convictions.

No one should lose their family simply because they voted differently.



