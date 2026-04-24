My family and I are in urgent need of help after d

My family and I are facing an extremely difficult situation after severe flooding destroyed our home and left us without a safe place to live. We lost many of our belongings and are now struggling to find shelter and provide basic necessities for our family. We are asking for support to help us secure temporary housing, food, clothing, and begin rebuilding our lives. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and help us move toward safety and stability. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this challenging time.



