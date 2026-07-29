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MY EMPLOYER HAS NOT PAID ME IN 20 DAYS

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCierra Taylor

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cierra Taylor

MY EMPLOYER HAS NOT PAID ME IN 20 DAYS


I am a remote Administrative Assistant for a construction company. I pride myself on being the backbone of the office, working hard every single day to keep projects organized. Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me, but right now, I am trapped in a financial emergency caused entirely by wage theft.


The Situation

My employer has refused to pay me for the last 20 days. I am a net 30 employee, Ihave shown up and done my job, but my paycheck never arrived, and he wont answer texts or emails. I am actively filing formal wage theft claims with the labor board, but the government investigations take months to get results, while i face eviction.



The Emergency

Because my income was completely cut off, I missed my rent. Now, expensive late fees are piling up, and I am facing imminent eviction. My landlord cannot wait for a legal wage investigation to wrap up. I am at risk of losing my home through absolutely no fault of my own.


The Goal: $4,000

I am raising exactly $4,000 to stop the eviction process and secure my housing while I fight this legal battle. Every dollar goes directly to:

  1. Past-Due Rent: To pay my landlord immediately and secure my home.
  2. Late Fees: To clear the penalties caused by my missing paycheck.
  3. Basic Utilities: To keep my internet and electricity on so I can keep working and job hunting.


My Promise to You

I am a hardworking professional caught in a terrible spot, looking for a temporary bridge to survive this crisis. If you cannot donate, please share my link and keep me in your prayers. Thank you for helping me stand up against wage theft.


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