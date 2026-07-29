My dream to travel in a van

I'm am currently 16 and by the time i get out of high school I want to go travel and record my adventure on social media I will be living in a van that I want to gut out and make it my own I'm tired of just sitting at home all day my town is boring nothing fun to do and if their is something fun to do it always cost money so I want to make a fund raiser for my journey to travel and explore i hope i can reach my goal