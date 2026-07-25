My Dream of Studying in China: A Journey Toward

Hello, my name is Battulga, and I am a young student from Mongolia.

For many years, I have dreamed of studying abroad and building a better future through education. I believe that learning is not only about getting a degree, but also about discovering new perspectives, growing as a person, and creating opportunities to help myself and others in the future.

I have been accepted to study in China, which is a huge achievement and an important step toward my dream. I have worked hard to improve myself, learn Chinese, and prepare for this new chapter of my life. However, the cost of studying abroad, including tuition fees and living expenses, is a big challenge for me.

I am creating this fundraiser to ask for support in making my educational dream possible. Every contribution will help me continue my studies and move closer to my goals.

I promise to value this opportunity, work hard, and use my education to create a positive future. Your support, whether big or small, means more than just financial help — it gives me hope and encouragement to keep going.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey.



