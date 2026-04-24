My Dream of a Career in Medicine

Three months ago, my life changed suddenly and permanently when I lost my father. Since then, I have been left to carry the full financial responsibility for my life on my own. I am currently employed and supporting myself without any external financial assistance. My salary is only enough to cover rent, utilities, and basic living expenses, leaving no possibility to save for tuition or the costs that come with higher education. My remaining parent is not in a financial position to support both me and my brother, who also hopes to continue his studies and pursue university education.

Despite these circumstances, my determination to study medicine has never changed. From a very young age, I have been drawn to the medical field—not only because of science, but because of the responsibility it carries in helping and saving lives. Becoming a doctor has always represented more than a career choice to me; it is a lifelong commitment and purpose I have never stopped working toward in my mind, even during difficult times.

However, the reality of my current situation has made this path extremely difficult to pursue at this moment.

Even though I am facing financial instability, my motivation to study medicine remains strong and unwavering. I am ready to work hard, fully dedicate myself to my studies, and make the most of every opportunity if I am given the chance to continue my education. With financial support, I would be able to turn a long-held dream into a real possibility and take the next step toward becoming a doctor.

I am sincerely asking for your support to help me continue my education and move closer to achieving my goal of becoming a doctor as soon as possible!



