My dogs surgery

My dog, Pluto, is more than just a pet—they’re family. They’ve been by my side through life’s happiest moments and toughest days, always offering unconditional love and companionship. Seeing them in pain has been one of the hardest experiences I’ve ever faced.

Recently, Pluto was diagnosed with a serious heart condition that requires surgery. Without this procedure, their condition is expected to worsen, and time is incredibly important. The surgery gives them the best chance at living a longer, healthier life.

The cost of the surgery, along with diagnostic tests, medications, and follow-up care, is more than I can afford on my own. I’ve been doing everything I can, but I need help to give Pluto the care they deserve.

If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will go directly toward their medical expenses. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give. Every donation, share, and kind thought brings us one step closer to getting Pluto the life-saving surgery they need. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping give my best friend a fighting chance. ❤️



