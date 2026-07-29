For my doggy Dolly Pawton

Dolly showed up one day with a broken foot. She decided to adopt us. After looking for her family, with no luck, we decided she was sent to us. We helped her recoup from her injury, and soon she was running all over again. Later down the line, she had a blood blister come up on her belly. It started bleeding, and then turned into a huge growth. I found a vet that was able to help us get that off of her. Now, she has the growths again. 3 this time. I hate to say it, but I can not afford a surgery right now. Praying that people can help me get her to the vet again and get this taken care of. Dolly is our good girl, and lives her best life. Thank you in advance for any donations. Also, thank you for taking the time to read.