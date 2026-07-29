My dog needs your help Luna Pitt Mix

Hi please help if you can my dog Luna is in need of surgery at the moment. I'm on SSI so I can barely keep food on the table for both of us. I'm working at a place called PB's in Winston Salem NC right down the street from where I live and I just started so I can take care of her medicine and slowly save money. She is my world she just turned 1 she had gotten into something around the house and became very sick.i was told she has something logged in her stomach and is concerning. Surgery is needed. Please help if you can vet bills are 3000$. Thank you!!!



