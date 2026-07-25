My dog needs medical treatment

hello world my name is Rachel Nunez, I have a boxer dog that needs medical attention and I can’t afford the medical bills. His name is Malachi. He is 4 years old and I need help raising money for his medical bills. He needs to got to a vet for an infection in his foot. He tends to lick his feet a lot and it’s gotten infected. It’s happened once before and he almost died from infection 2 years ago. I was able to take him to the vet and get him meds so he made a full recovery. But this time I’m having trouble coming up with the money. He is a very special soul and my family would be devastated if he couldn’t make it through this. I have done every home remedy I could find to no avail. Please help my poor boy.