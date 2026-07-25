My dog Harley is very sick

Harley has been real sick for months now. We found out he has either a fungal infection or viral. The test to see which is over $500. I cannot afford that on a fixed income. I am totally disabled from a motorcycle wreck in 2007. My dog is a source of joy in my life that is filled with depression. I can't stand watching him suffer like he is. His cough is so bad right now, he almost can't breathe at all. Please help me raise money for exams and treatments at the local vet. Please I beg of you to help. Not much is going right in my life right now. Behind on medical bills, two cars broken down undriveable right now. I need transportation to get back and forth to my many doctor appts and my wife needs her to drive over 20 miles to work and back. It's too far for me to take her, plus fuel cost is killing us right now. Please pray for us and help me to get Harley well. I tried to raise money to fix our cars, but for over 6 months, not one person gave a dime to help with those. But Harley is my best friend, please help me get him well. You cab watch video of Harley here. Please please please help him.

https://youtube.com/shorts/P4XVn-qGjxI?feature=share