My dog Daughter Bubbles

Hello everyone , allow me to introduce myself you can call me Danny I have 1 pet rat , 15 fish and 1 Female Doggy





Her name is bubbles My dog she is 3 years old and some change





I rescued/adopted her from an animal care type shelter when I had the financial means to afford her ,





I no longer have a job I am disabled (mentally) so she is my service animal,my companion . The job I had at the time was through a a county service that helps people like me with (disabilities) get employment for temporary assistance/time .





I ask for your generosity to be able to Care for , Vet, food, shots , renew her license etc





My dogs back teeth have a lot of buildup on them and would love to take her to the vet and see what can be done





Thank you for reading and thank you in advance