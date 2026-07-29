My Dog Biscuit

My dog means the world to me, and she is currently dealing with several health issues that require veterinary care. She has developed a wound on her head that has been getting worse, along with other concerning symptoms that need to be examined by a veterinarian as soon as possible. The cost of the visit, testing, and any treatment she may need is more than I can afford on my own right now. I am trying to raise $1,000 to help cover her veterinary expenses and make sure she gets the care she deserves. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to us and would go directly toward her medical treatment. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated. Thank you for helping me give my dog the chance to get healthy and feel better again.



