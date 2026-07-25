My Desparate Plea

I have been living and teaching in Morocco for four years. In October of 2025 I found I was no l9nger able to safely climb stairs due to an injury that was not healing. At that time I chose to go on an unpaid medical leave in order to heal. In December, after physical therapy worsened my condition, I had surgery to free my sciatic nerve which we had learned was being crushed by my spine. Unfortunately the surgery did not give me relief nor did it return my ability to walk. Now, six and a half months later, my savings are gone and I had to stop physical therapy because I can no longer afford to pay my therapist.

I just want to be able to continue my therapy, pay my.bills, and get stronger so I am able to return to my classroom in the fall.