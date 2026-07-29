Hello everyone,





I normally don’t ask for help, but I’m reaching out as I prepare for a very special milestone in my life. I have the honor of participating as a Debutante for the 2027 season, an opportunity that represents growth, leadership, tradition, and the young woman I am becoming.





This journey has been especially meaningful because I recently experienced the loss of my father. His passing has been one of the most difficult challenges I’ve faced, and while I wish he could be here to see this moment, I know he would be proud of me for continuing to pursue my goals and dreams.





As a college student working while pursuing my education, I am raising funds to help cover the expenses associated with my debutante experience. My goal is to raise $2,500 by June 30.





Any donation, sponsorship, prayer, or share of this post would be greatly appreciated. No amount is too small, and every act of support helps me move closer to my goal.





Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support during this chapter of my life. Your generosity means more than words can express.



