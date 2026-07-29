My daughters high school Graduation expenses

Hello my beautiful daughter is graduating from high-school June 23rd/2026. As a newly single mother I was unexpectedly hit with a reassessment bill at a tough time. I am asking for help for my daughter’s payment of her dress and grad pictures. It’s a very hard time out there for all of us. If anybody is able to pitch in no matter what the amount, would be very much appreciated. Even a share would be great 🥹 My daughter has worked so hard to come this far and I’m so proud of her. I’d love to be able to give her the grad she definitely deserves ❤️

Lots of love and appreciation! God bless