My Daughter's Funeral Arrangements

Hello Everyone

My Daughter just passed away on June 25, 2026. She was 25 years old. I need help with payment for her Funeral. Anything will help. I'm unable to come up with the money because I am currently taking chemo and it has made it hard for me to work. If you will find it in your heart to donate I will greatly appreciate it. Thank from the bottom of my heart and My God Bless each and Everyone of you.