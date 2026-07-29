My daughter

Y daughter is in the hospital for cancer and she have 5 kids need help with getting a apartment for her kids. Were she was at with her kid the landlord kick are out now she on the street with cancer and her kids . She put paperwork in for housing emergency 3 years ago and housing still have her waiting. Housing telling her that she need to take her kid and go to a homeless shelter. All we wish for is a place so she can feel safe with her and her kids.l had lung, lungs and kidney cancer so just need help to get money to put down on a place and l thank you for the blessing that you gave