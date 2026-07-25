My daughter needs a life saving surgery

My once healthy 23 year old daughter, who had her whole life ahead of her, is now on disability and fighting for every breath. It started in 2020, and she has been in an uphill fight since, hundreds of doctors appointments, and the list of medications she takes is at 21 every morning alone, and counting. It takes everything she has to walk from the from the front door to the car parked directly in front of the house, and she literally can't breathe. As a mother there is nothing worse than something being wrong your child and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. We , or I should say the doctors, have tried everything there is to try and stop this blood clotting that is filling her lungs, and has now begun to move into her heart. They have exhausted every possibility but one. We are down to the last option, and it is a surgery that in itself is horrifying to me. A procedure where they will slowly lower her body temperature, drain all the blood from her body and go in and remove the clots. There of course is all of the breaking of bones, etc in order for them to be able to do it, and I just can't imagine everything she's about to endure, if I can raise the money to get her there, and for the month they say we will be there. As the surgery is in california, and we live in Washington. And sadly we are barely surviving financially as it is, but without this surgery they say she will not live another year. That's a thought I can not even process!