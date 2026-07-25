My Daughter is battling Glioblastoma

My daughter who is 27 and the mom of 2 has had to stop working as she is battling Glioblastoma, she is unable to work, and I am helping as much as i can but daily trips that are about 200 miles round trip add up fast, those are for treatment. She and her husband have cut back as much as they can he works but going from 2 incomes to 1 is hard. Anything helps. Thank you.