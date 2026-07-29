Averi's alopecia Journey

Hello everyone me and my family are reaching out for help with my daughter averi who is 8yrs old suffering from alopecia which consist of complete hair loss of the scalp this situation for averi has turned her confidence into a downward spiral which leaves me to breakdown and all she asks is "dad when will my hair grow back" and all I can do is console her and tell her one day it will but there are a lot of small chances with this disease people completely recover.





My wife and I have already started consultation towards hair implants for averi and with this procedure doctors have told us it will be safe and this procedure will change her life for the better and put a smile on her face.

Treatments and medications are expensive. We are not in the best spot financially to provide for averi's procedure . We are asking for your help to offset the costs of averi's medical bills.





Thank you for your kindness and support🙏🙏🙏