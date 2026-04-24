My daughter deserves the WORLD

I am an independent 39 year old woman who has made many mistakes and been working my a** off to provide better future for our kids but constantly been rejected, neglected, and ignored completely shreds your confidence to the point of finally using your last straw as a hope that people understand we are struggling in this economy but to continue furthering your education, degrees to make a sophisticated woman is what my baby girl deserves... I love you so much Markiyah and your biggest fan of becoming A NICU Nurse with no scholarship... But still with a chance to achieve your goal