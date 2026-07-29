My daughter dentel work that needs to be done.

Single mom trying to make ends meet. Times have gotten hard and my daughter needs some dental work done. The insurance will not cover her braces. Given her issues with he mouth being to small they will have to also remove sone teeth that grow in the top of her mouth.

Any help would be very greatful. He father passed away so I do all this on my own and this is very hard to ask for help picture is of my daughter and my son that just graduated the military training now stationed out of state