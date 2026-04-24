My Daughter Ava Sue

Three years ago, my daughter was diagnosed with type one juvenile diabetes. Since then, our lives have changed in ways I never could have imagined. Recently, we learned that her diabetes is now considered uncontrollable, which means we face daily challenges managing her health and keeping her safe. As a single parent, I do everything I can to provide for her, but it’s a constant struggle.





Because of her unpredictable glucose levels, I have to leave work frequently to pick her up or care for her during dangerous highs and lows. This has made it nearly impossible to keep a steady job, so I rely on odd jobs and working from home to make ends meet. The financial strain is overwhelming, and I worry every day about being able to give my daughter the care and stability she deserves.





The funds from this fundraiser will help us cover therapy, essential diabetes care, and our household bills. Any support would mean the world to us as we navigate these challenges. Thank you for considering helping our family and giving my daughter the best chance at a healthy future.