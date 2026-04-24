My dads wish

















My dad Kenny has always been a trailblazer in country music, known as the first country artist to sing a gospel song. He’s a veteran who has spent his life sharing his passion for music and faith with others. Recently, Kenny became very sick very quickly and is now fighting brain cancer. The doctors have given him eight months to live, and our family is doing everything we can to support him during this difficult time.









Kenny’s greatest wish is to see the songs he wrote—over 2,000 in total—released and shared with the world. These songs are a testament to his talent, his love for music, and his unwavering spirit. The funds raised will go directly toward covering the costs of recording, production, and distribution, so Kenny’s legacy can live on and inspire others for years to come.









I’m asking for your help and support in making this dream a reality. As long as you pray and have faith, anything is possible. Thank you for being part of this journey and for helping us honor Kenny’s life and music.







