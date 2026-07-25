My dads cremation

My dad passed away on 11/15/2015 I went to prison soon after and was just recently released I Calle style Reiman funeral in Gulfport Mississippi and they informed me my dad was cremated and they still have his ashes and it was gunna cost me 1000.00 to get his remains and that I have until 08/31/2026 to come up with the money so I’m jus asking for help to get his remains so I can get him buried by my mom anything will help thank you in advance