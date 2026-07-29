My Dads Ceremony

My dad was my best friend, and to me and my three brothers, he meant the world. He would do anything and everything for us—even if he couldn’t find a way, he would make one. I’m his only daughter, and I called him for everything: when I was sad, when I was bored, or just because I missed his voice. My dad was my world.

Yesterday, my dad passed away suddenly in Florida at just 49 years old. The cause is unknown, and our family is heartbroken. We don’t have much family, and I live in New Jersey while my dad was in Florida. I need to travel to Florida for a ceremony to honor him and to pick up my little brother, who will be moving to New Jersey with me. Right now, I can’t afford to even go down to Florida, let alone have a ceremony.

I’m reaching out for help and support from anyone who can. Your kindness will help me bring my family together, say goodbye to my dad, and give my little brother a new home. Any support means the world to us right now.



