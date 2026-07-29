My daddy passed away one day before his 70th birthday on May 15. I am responsible for his funeral services and burial and need to have a tombstone within 3 months of his burial date but I am raising 5 grandsons and we don't have any extra money at all,we are barely making it now so I don't know how I am going to do this.If there is anyone out there who could help us it would be greatly appreciated. Any amount would help and prayers are also greatly appreciated Please consider helping me pay for my daddy's funeral and tombstone 💔