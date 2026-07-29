My dad is kenny clark his fighting brain cancer

I just found my real dad at the age of 39 his name is Kenny Clark he was working on his singing career he was the first country artist to do a gospel song and im trying to raise enough money to get his songs out that he wrote his wrote over 2000 songs thats never been relesse he always sings other artists songs instead of any of his but instead his health went down quick they gave him 8 months to live and all he wants is to get his songs out