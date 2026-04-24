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My chronic illnesses and devastating car accident

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBella Soliz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Bella Soliz

My chronic illnesses and devastating car accident

Hello friends.

My name is Bella Yvette. I am a 60-year-old teacher who has managed rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and fibromyalgia—conditions that bring daily pain, inflammation, and fatigue. These require lifelong medications and monthly infusions just to maintain a baseline of function.

Then, in September 2025, a single moment changed everything.

I was T- in a car accident. The force of the collision caused significant trauma to my neck, specifically injuring the C3, C4, C5, and C6 vertebrae. What began as acute injury has become a compounding crisis. The neck damage has severely limited my mobility and energy while dramatically worsening my pre-existing RA and fibromyalgia. The result is near-constant pain, profound exhaustion, and unpredictable flares that make even small movements feel impossible.

Since the accident, my life has revolved around treatment and survival. I have been in ongoing physical therapy, seeing orthopedic specialists, receiving pain injections, and attending regular medical appointments. Pain medications help somewhat but often cause drowsiness, making it unsafe for me to drive more than 15 minutes in a day. I have missed workdays because of pain and medical appointments, resulting in docked pay. On May 10, 2025, I experienced one of the worst flares I can remember—every joint and muscle hurt with any movement—while still trying to manage daily responsibilities and prepare for an upcoming infusion.

The physical limitations ripple into every part of my life. Simple tasks like household chores, caring for my dog, or even getting comfortable at night have become difficult. The urinary issues and overall exhaustion that accompany my conditions have intensified. I am still working when I can, but my body no longer allows the consistency my career and finances require.

Financially, the burden has grown heavy. Medical bills for therapy, specialist visits, injections, medications, and related care continue to mount. Combined with other pressures, I now carry approximately $25,000 in debt.

I was a traditional wife and my ex- husband found a new wife who was 30 years younger than me, left me homeless without any assets.

At age 60, with only about five years of Teacher Retirement System (TRS) service and roughly 5 years of Social Security contributions, retiring at 62 is not financially realistic. I have begun exploring SSDI while hoping to continue teaching as long as my health permits. The stress of mounting expenses and lost income has added another layer of strain to an already difficult recovery.

This amount would help clear the medical debt that has accumulated, cover ongoing and future treatment needs, and provide critical breathing room so I can focus on healing rather than constant financial survival.

The accident did not just injure my neck—it collided with conditions I had already been fighting for years and made everything harder. I am doing everything I can to recover and adapt, but I cannot carry this weight alone.

Thank you so much for your help and support.


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