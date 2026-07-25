My children see their father who has been deported

Hi, I have never done anything like this before, but my husband was deported and my children haven’t seen him in 1 year. No one understands the situation unless you have been in my shoes. My children are 2, twins, a boy and a girl. I also have a 7 year old that loves my husband too that I want to come. I am barely getting by and it would make my year if my children could see their father… and I know it would make him so happy. I simply don’t have to funds to take 4 people (including me) on a plane to go see their father. Please if God calls you to help, I would be so grateful. As I type this I know everyone has problems… but maybe if someone feels led to help… and only help if God places it on your heart… thank you