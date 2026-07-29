My Child Isn't a Paycheck

“83.3% of the time, CPS did not actually have enough evidence to take the child from the parents — but they took them anyways.”

That’s from CPS’s own internal audit, obtained by investigative journalist Ryan Mata. The video above explains how the system is funded per removal: Title IV money flows to states and agencies every time a child is taken. More removals = more revenue. The incentive is volume, not safety.

I am one mother caught in that machine. I cannot show my face — yet — for my safety and my child’s. But a sitting judge felt safe enough to mock me from the bench with words no parent should ever hear in a courtroom. Donors to this campaign will be the first to hear that audio before any public release.

Why now

The federal government sends billions in Title IV‑E dollars to states, and much of that money reaches private contractors, foster agencies, and faith‑based organizations. Meanwhile, internal audits suggest a staggering rate of unjustified removals — yet the flow of money and the removal numbers continue. Families are not told that the very agencies tasked with protecting children may be paid by the head. We’re working to make that funding trail public and impossible to ignore.

How your donation helps

Ongoing legal representation and court‑related expenses FOIA and state public‑records requests to trace the money Document review, case analysis, and evidence organization Public‑awareness content through the anonymous collective Funding Fosters Referrals and resources for other families facing similar struggles

Every dollar breaks the silence. Every share pulls back the curtain.

Transparency

This campaign is operated by the founder of the Funding Fosters project. For privacy and safety, I am using the public name “Grace” while conducting this work. Donations are not tax‑deductible.

Can’t donate? You can still help.

Share this page. Post the video. Use #FundingFosters. The system counts on families staying silent and invisible; you make us impossible to ignore.

— A mother fighting back, anonymously