My child is fighting leukemia

My child is fighting cancer. As a parent, nothing prepares you for hearing that your child has cancer. Since the diagnosis, I have spent everything I had trying to save my child's life. My savings are gone, I have sold what I could, and every day is a struggle to keep up with the medical expenses. Right now, I am facing a reality no parent should ever face: having to worry about money while my child is fighting for life. I am reaching out with a humble request for help. Any donation, no matter how small, can help us continue treatment, pay for medications, hospital visits, and give my child a chance to keep fighting. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this message. Your support, kindness, and prayers mean more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us through the darkest period of our lives. Donation Wallet: [0x89a65a6991a5beaa934fe31d68b4cf07d337d8dc] Thank you for giving us hope.