My chest Need a Rebrand

Hi friends, family, strangers, and generous internet citizens,





I’m officially fundraising for something important: new . Some people fundraise for missions, marathons, or noble causes. I’m fundraising for a personal upgrade and a confidence boost. We all have dreams—mine just happen to come with a consultation fee.





Any donation, big or small, gets me one step closer to my goals. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser is also appreciated because closed mouths don’t get fed… and apparently neither do flat chests.





Thank you for supporting my future.



