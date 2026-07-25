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My Challenges since Birth.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoseph Krick

My Challenges since Birth.

Since birth in 1962 God gave my parents a challenge with me. I was born with what they thought was some kind of brain injury. As I grew everything was a pure challenge basically the doctors told my parents I probably wouldn't live to be a teenager. But my Parents especially my mom never excepted that diagnoses. 60 years later here I am.


In the 80s they actually found out I had a brain cyst where my left cerabellum should of been thanks to a MRI of my head.


Now here is the list of challenges I accumulated over the years


1) Cerebral Palsy

2) Partial blind in my left eye

3) Both my legs have lymphadema.

4) Partcal loss of my big toe due to a very serious bone infection last year (2025)

5) tremendous balance issues because of all the above.


Now for more than 20 years, I've been ensnared in the relentless grip of chronic pain. The harsh reality is that this pain is invisible, understood only by those who share this experience.


Since last year, my greatest struggle has been the profound loss of my independence. A bone infection and the amputation of part of my big toe have left me feeling utterly defeated. I find myself trapped in my home, unable to navigate life as I once did. Moving my heavy 400-pound wheelchair outside feels almost impossible, and the thought of walking any distance is simply unthinkable. My balance has always been precarious, but with lymphedema and the recent loss of part of my toe, it's become even more fragile. I've had some falls, which only deepens my feeling of hopelessness. I try my best to stay active with exercises, but what I truly yearn for is access to physical therapy. Sadly, without a ramp, I can't transport my heavy wheelchair to access the care I so desperately need.


When it comes to transportation, I need a larger vehicle to accommodate my wheelchair. Some have suggested the Gobus, but that thought fills me with dread. In a world filled with uncertainties, safety is my utmost concern, and the idea of navigating public transport, especially as an older individual, terrifies me.

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