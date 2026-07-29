My Cats Fight Against Chylothorax

A week ago my cat started breathing abnormally, his stomach was going in deeply while breathing . Which made me worried I wanted to take him to the ER that night but I couldn’t afford ER expenses , so I waited till the veterinarian to open the next morning .

During his appointment I was informed that he had Chyle in his abdominal cavity surrounding his lungs. Which is preventing his lungs from expanding so that he can breathe normally . I allowed the Vet to perform a Thoracentesis to drain the fluid out of his abdominal cavity . After the draining he was back to normal but we were told the chyle could fill back up at any time it could take days , weeks, months , or a year.

A week later we ended up back in the vet for the same reason and was referred to a specialist, my sweet baby boy would need surgery in order to have a normal life again I’ve been trying my hardest staying positive for him and myself . I’m not giving up on him he’s my son.