my cat needs medical help

i have a rescue cat, i’ve had hime for about a year now. He the most sweetest thing ever and he’s also able to express his love. Although he is a rescue cat he hasn’t been neutered or had his shots, and because of that he’s gotten really sick, with me no longer having a job i cant afford to pay for his needs, all im asking os for anyone to be generous enough to help my cat. im not too sure what he has but it could end in death. If you could help us out anything would be greatly appreciated, god bless you all.